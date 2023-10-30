Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mississauga Crash

Peel paramedics told CP24 that at least one person was injured in the crash and their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day. headtopics.com

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S., to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Vehicle Collision in North YorkA pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto, resulting in serious injuries. Two women were transported to the hospital, one with possibly life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at Sheppard Avenue and Arrow Road. Read more ⮕

Fatal collision in Mississauga leaves one dead and three injuredA collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mississauga has resulted in one fatality and three individuals hospitalized. Peel Regional Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Read more ⮕

Woman in Mississauga fears she may never see family in Gaza again due to communication blackoutRiham Balousha, a resident of Mississauga , Ont., expresses her distress over the communication blackout in Gaza, fearing she may never be able to see her family again. The blackout has paralyzed the health network and the UN calls for its restoration. Read more ⮕

Man Dies in Overnight Shooting in MississaugaPeel Regional Police report that a man has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives. Police do not believe there is any further threat to public safety. No suspect details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Read more ⮕

Calgary Teacher Injured in Targeted Shooting at HomeA Calgary teacher was shot and injured at her home in a targeted attack. The incident occurred when a colleague came to pick up a box of produce during the lunch hour. The teacher was hit in the leg by a bullet that went through her front door. Two nearby schools were locked down as a precaution, but police confirmed that the shooting was targeted and there was no danger to the schools or students. Read more ⮕

Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot placed on long-term injured reserveStar defenceman Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators has been sidelined for four to six weeks with a fractured hand. In a corresponding move, Ottawa recalled Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from the AHL. Read more ⮕