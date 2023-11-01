Pedestrian hit by vehicle, stymieing downtown Calgary traffic

Calgary Transportation said north- and southbound traffic along Eighth Street S.W. was blocked at Sixth Avenue S.W., and two left lanes on westbound Sixth Avenue were closed. Police said the intersection was being restricted as part of the investigation, and commuters should expect impacts on the evening commute.Due to a serious-injury collision, we are asking motorists and the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W., while police investigate.Ozempic maker faces proposed class action lawsuit alleging ‘dangerous side effects’

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 6 Ave and 8 St SW, the two left lanes are closed WB. NB and SB is closed.

