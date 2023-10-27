PCs tap Rob Ellliott as candidate for Kitchener Centre byelection

“It’s time for Kitchener Centre to have a voice in government that will champion the growth of our local economy,” Elliott stated in a release.He is a long-time senior member of the party who, according to his Linkedin page, is currently working for Brigade, an IT data company which is based in St. Clements.

The three other major political parties have long since announced candidates for the byelection, with Ward 9 Coun. Aislynn Clancy being the first to be introduced back in May.A timeline of the Maine shootings as police hunt ‘armed and dangerous’ man

A month later, the Liberals announced that Kelly Steiss had received the nomination, a day before Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman was introduced as the NDP candidate.They are all vying to replace former NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo, who took a job at the University of Waterloo.Capping international students would be like ‘surgery with a hammer:’ minister headtopics.com

