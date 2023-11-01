PayPal Reports Increase in Consumer Spending, Names Miller CFO

61 Billion for Comcast’s Stake in HuluGoldman Insider Trader Gets 36 Months in ‘Squash Buddies’ CaseSaylor’s MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Writing Down Bitcoin HoldingsAirbnb Misses Fourth Quarter Outlook, Citing Travel VolatilityZillow Tops Estimates, Says It Can ‘Thrive’ in Industry TurmoilDoorDash Jumps on Record Orders, Stronger OutlookCosts and Mortgage Battle Are Focus for Australia Bank EarningsTelus, TerreStar complete trial of mobile-to-satellite connectivitySouthwest Has Requested...

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Vale Sudbury squeaks into Q3 with positive nickel productionCompany reports global drop in overall nickel production but Sudbury reports an increase in production

YAHOOFINANCECA: Financial Markets Brace for Volatility as Key Reports on US Consumer Confidence and Job Market AwaitedThis week could see more swings in financial markets as key reports on US consumer confidence and the job market are expected. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed course and added 0.3% in afternoon trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% while South Korea's Kospi lost 1.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.0% and the Shanghai Composite declined 0.4%. The Bank of Japan changed its language on yields, allowing the yields on its 10-year government bonds to increase above 1%. The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy that differs from other major central banks.

SOOTODAY: Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for OctoberCALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year and among the highest levels it has ever reported for October.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Ternium Reports 77% Increase in Q3 Net IncomeSteelmaker Ternium has reported a third-quarter adjusted net income of $271 million, up more than 77% from the same period last year. The company also disclosed a non-monetary loss of $1.1 billion from its expanded stake in Brazil's Usiminas, resulting in a net loss of $739 million for the quarter. Ternium's revenue rose by about a quarter to reach $5.2 billion during the July-to-September period.

