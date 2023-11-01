PayPal raises full-year profit forecast above Wall Street estimates

Consumer spending has shown remarkable strength this year, with analysts expecting the cheer to extend to the holidays, as companies dangle steep discounts on everything from electronics to clothing to entice inflation-weary shoppers.

The company said it expects adjusted profit for the full-year to be about $4.98 per share from $4.95 earlier. Analysts on average had expected $4.92, according to LSEG data. PayPal cut its annual forecast of adjusted operating margin expansion to 75 basis points from 100 basis points expected earlier. Adjusted operating margin was 22.2% in the third quarter.

U.S. consumer spending surged in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and traveled, keeping spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department.

