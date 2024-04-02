Paychex Misses Revenue Estimates on Sluggish Client Spending

Paychex missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, hurt by sluggish client spending on its human capital management and payroll services, sending its shares down nearly 4% in early trading. The higher-for-longer interest rates and economic uncertainties have compelled clients to cut spending budgets, affecting demand for payroll services providers such as Paychex.

"Small- and medium-sized businesses are dealing with a tight job market for qualified workers, reduced access to affordable growth capital and inflationary pressures," said Paychex CEO John Gibson. Peer Paycom also provided a somber first-quarter revenue forecast due to weak client spending on its services. Paychex reported revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter ended Feb. 29, missing average analysts' estimate of $1.46 billion, according to LSEG dat

