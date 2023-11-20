Patrik Laine Struggles to Regain Form

The Finnish sniper has three points in nine games and just one goal since returning from an upper-body injury five games ago. Given how much Laine has struggled, the news shouldn’t come as a total shock. Especially in the wake of Vincent’s criticisms of Laine and fellow Jackets star. Since being acquired by the Blue Jackets, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft hasn’t been able to replicate his superstar-level production from his early years in Winnipeg.

In his first four seasons with the Jets, Laine scored the seventh-most goals of any NHL player (138) and combined for 247 points in 305 games





YahooCASports » / 🏆 42. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flames’ Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing for hit on Blue Jackets’ Patrik LaineAndersson delivered the hit on Laine in the final seconds of their game on Friday night.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 82. / 20,16 Read more »

Flames’ Rasmus Andersson suspended four games for hit on Blue Jackets’ Patrik LaineAndersson delivered the hit on Laine in the final seconds of their game on Friday night.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 82. / 20,16 Read more »

Columbus Blue Jackets place forward Patrik Laine on injured reserveIn a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets recalled forward Dmitri Voronkov from AHL Cleveland.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 82. / 20,16 Read more »

Flames D Andersson to have hearing for hit on LaineCalgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson will have a hearing on Saturday for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

NHL suspends Flames' Andersson 4 games for chargingNEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

NHL suspends Flames' Andersson 4 games for chargingNEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »