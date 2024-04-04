Passengers excited to return to Victoria on cruise ship

Jennifer and Dan Hedden of Indiana were among the first passengers off the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship early Wednesday afternoon, saying they couldn’t wait to visit downtown Victoria again. In 2022, they arrived in the city on a cruise ship for a four-hour evening stop, but many stores were closed, and they’ve since been keen to return.

The couple booked this latest cruise specifically to return to Victoria, where the Norwegian Bliss made a 10-hour stop, giving them plenty of time to tour the city centre on foot and to shop. The 1,092-foot-long ship’s arrival, carrying more than 4,000 passengers, marked the first cruise-ship stop at Ogden Point for the season. “Now we want to take our time,” Jennifer Hedden said, as her husband added: “We love this place.” Dan was looking to buy a vest, take a water taxi and visit Swan’s Pub, while Jennifer was hoping to find a new purs

