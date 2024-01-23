Passenger with Electric Wheelchair Denied Boarding on Porter Airlines Flight

Ken Harrower was not allowed to board a Porter Airlines flight in Calgary because he was unable to disconnect the battery of his electric wheelchair. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) allows passengers to carry one non-spillable gel battery and one spare as carry-on. Harrower and his travel companion had informed the airline about the wheelchair in advance.





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passenger plane and coast guard aircraft collide at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, killing five people aboard the coast guard plane. The pilot of the coast guard’s Bombardier Dash-8 plane escaped but the five crew members died. The aircraft was preparing to take off to deliver aid to an area affected by a major earthquake on Monday.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Canadians face challenges in setting up at-home charging infrastructure for electric vehiclesExperts say potential buyers often overlook the cost and logistical challenge of setting up at-home charging infrastructure before driving their brand-new car home.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking DemandAdvocates of electric vehicles in Canada claim that the demand for EVs is clear as sales continue to break records. However, some observers argue that data suggests most Canadians are not enthusiastic about buying an electric vehicle, making it challenging to achieve federal targets.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Electric Bike Fire Causes Panic at Toronto Subway StationA lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike caused a fire at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York. The fire was quickly controlled by Toronto Fire Services.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Canada Needs Heavy Financial Incentives to Boost Electric Vehicle SalesConsultants at Ernst & Young (EY) suggest that Canadians will require significant financial incentives for at least five years to maintain the current growth rate of electric vehicle (EV) sales. The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prioritized the transition from fossil fuels to EVs. EV sales are currently at record levels.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric carIt's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians — plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »