Passenger Train Crash in Southern India

A passenger train crashed into a stationary train in southern India on Sunday night, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens. A railway officer said a preliminary investigation found human error was the cause of the crash. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Filthy passengers, creepy flight attendants, and an off-duty pilot's intrusive thoughts ruined air travel for all of us this year In addition to sky high ticket costs, onboard antics from passengers and pilots alike have made air travel this year feel gross and downright creepy.The rise of electric cars will cause an increase in traffic jams across the country, new analysis conducted by the Government shows.Toyota, Honda, BMW, Jaguar and Ferrari are among the car makers with vehicles recalled last week. Check here to see if your car is affected.

Finding cheap cars can be tricky, especially in the current market. Inflation, soaring rates and ongoing strikes -- which might contribute to low inventory -- are all putting pressure on prices. As...(Reuters) -Canadian labor union Unifor called off a brief strike that began early on Monday after reaching a tentative agreement with Chrysler-parent Stellantis over a new labor contract covering more than 8,000 workers. headtopics.com

Death toll in India train crash rises to 13

Train Crash in India's Andhra Pradesh StateA train crash in Andhra Pradesh state's Vizianagaram district resulted in the derailment of at least three rail cars. Train crashes are common in India and are often attributed to human error or outdated signaling equipment. Read more ⮕

Louisiana Signs Agreement to Revive Baton Rouge-New Orleans Train LineLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has signed a service development agreement to bring back intercity passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The service could start as early as 2027, with plans to add more rides as ridership increases. Stops along the route will include Gonzales, Laplace, and Jefferson Parish. The project is expected to have significant economic benefits for both cities and the communities in between. Read more ⮕

Zombie Train Events Bring Halloween Fun to Northern Ontario Railroad MuseumThe Northern Ontario Railroad Museum hosted family-friendly Halloween events themed around the movie 'Zombie Town,' featuring local actors, costumes, and props. The activities included a Zombie Train escape room, Family Scare Fair, scavenger hunt, pumpkin patch, costume contest, movie screening, and fireworks. The events not only provide affordable entertainment for families but also boost the local economy by attracting visitors to Capreol. Read more ⮕

India's Pace Spearheads Lead Team to Victory Against EnglandIndia's pace spearheads, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, took seven wickets to help India secure a 100-run win against England. Rohit Sharma's innings of 87 played a crucial role in India's total of 229-9. With this win, India remains at the top of the standings in the ongoing tournament. Read more ⮕

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mississauga CrashAt least one person was injured in a crash in Mississauga, with their injuries believed to be life-threatening. Read more ⮕