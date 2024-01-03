Passenger plane and coast guard aircraft collide at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, killing five people aboard the coast guard plane. The pilot of the coast guard’s Bombardier Dash-8 plane escaped but the five crew members died. The aircraft was preparing to take off to deliver aid to an area affected by a major earthquake on Monday.

Television footage showed an orange fireball erupting from the Japan Airlines plane as it collided with the coast guard aircraft while landing, and the airliner then spewed smoke from its side as it continued down the runway. Within 20 minutes, all passengers and crew members slid down emergency chutes to get away. As firefighters tried to put out the blaze with streams of water, the area around the plane’s wing caught fire. The flames spread throughout the plane, which eventually collapsed. The fire was put out about six hours later





