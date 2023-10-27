Parks Canada says whirling disease could decimate fish, respect B.C. closures

VANCOUVER — Parks Canada officials say they're closely watching lakes and rivers in Kootenay and Yoho national parks for a parasite that could"decimate" as much as 90 per cent of young trout and salmon.

The first suspected case of the disease in British Columbia was found in September in Emerald Lake, in Yoho National Park, prompting the closure of the lake and other nearby waterways. Francois Masse, Parks Canada’s field unit superintendent for Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, says they later found “additional suspected cases” of the disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek, and Monarch Creek.

Parks Canada has closed all waterbodies in Yoho and Kootenay national parks until the end of March next year. Masse says it's too early to say what other measures they might take to stop the spread, but the public is asked to respect all closures. headtopics.com

Whirling disease doesn't pose a risk to humans, but can be deadly for trout, salmon and whitefish, causing spinal deformities and fish to swim in erratic circles.

Read more:

timescolonist »

Lakes in Kootenay and Yoho National Parks closed after suspected whirling diseaseParks Canada shuts down lakes in Kootenay, Yoho National Parks for five months after suspected case of whirling disease reported Read more ⮕

Whirling disease closes lakes in Kootenay and Yoho National ParksFish-killing parasite poses no threat to people but they can spread it Read more ⮕

Lakes in Yoho, Kootenay National Parks closed due to suspected whirling diseaseParks Canada has closed several lakes in Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, in an attempt to limit the spread of a suspected case of whirling disease. Read more ⮕

A list of facts about whirling disease found in some national park waterways in B.C.VANCOUVER — Parks Canada officials have shut down waterbodies in British Columbia's Yoho and Kootenay national parks after the discovery of whirling disease. Read more ⮕

A list of facts about whirling disease found in some national park waterways in B.C.VANCOUVER — Parks Canada officials have shut down waterbodies in British Columbia's Yoho and Kootenay national parks after the discovery of whirling disease. Read more ⮕

A list of facts about whirling disease found in some national park waterways in B.C.VANCOUVER — Parks Canada officials have shut down waterbodies in British Columbia's Yoho and Kootenay national parks after the discovery of whirling disease. Read more ⮕