Parkland shares surge amid shareholder dispute

jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday as a war of words with its largest shareholder escalated, and investors wagered that the gas-station and convenience-store operator could be a takeover target.
“As a supportive partner, we have consistently encouraged the company to maximize value and returns to shareholders. The results have fallen short of our expectations,” Simpson Oil said in its statement. “After careful consideration, the board determined that pursuing this alternative would not serve the best interests of the company and its shareholders,” Parkland chair Steven Richardson said in the statement. “Parkland’s board fulfils its responsibilities for the benefit of all shareholders, not at the direction of one.
Grand Cayman-based Simpson Oil became a major shareholder in Parkland in 2018 when it sold a majority stake in Caribbean fuel retailer SOL to the Canadian company. Parkland consolidated its ownership of SOL in 2022, with both deals worth a combined $2.35-billion and lifting Simpson’s stake in Parkland to near 20 per cent.
However, Simpson Oil said when it announced in January its director nominees had resigned that it disagreed with Parkland’s contention that the governance agreement remains in place.
Parkland Shares Surge Shareholder Dispute Takeover
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »