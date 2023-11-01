Parkland Corp.'s third-quarter earnings double on strong refinery performance

On an adjusted basis, Parkland earned $231 million, nearly five times its third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings. The company reported sales and operating revenue of $8.9 billion, down from $9.4 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Parkland's Burnaby refinery delivered adjusted earnings of $188 million, up more than 39 per cent from the prior year's quarter in part due to record refinery utilization and record co-processing volumes.

Parkland says it now expects to exceed its previously announced 2023 adjusted earnings guidance range of $1.8 to $1.85 billion, thanks to favourable refinery margins and strong utilization, as well as strength in its international business.Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

