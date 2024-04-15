Parkland Corp. Rejects Shareholder's Call for Potential Sale

CALGARY — The internal strife at fuel retailer Parkland Corp. continues as the Calgary-based company rejected a call by its largest shareholder to consider a potential sale of the business.
In a news release, Simpson — which is based in the Cayman Islands — said such a review is"essential to optimize Parkland's operational and financial performance." Parkland added that Simpson's move violates the terms of a 2019 governance agreement in which Simpson agreed to a range of provisions to ensure it would not be able to exercise undue influence and control over Parkland in pursuing its own interests.
Simpson's call for a strategic review of Parkland marks the second time in just over a year that a shareholder has gone public with concerns about the company's direction. In a research note Sunday, CIBC Capital Markets analyst Kevin Chiang said Simpson Oil's public call for a strategic review suggests the discussions between Parkland and its largest shareholder have reached an"impasse."
