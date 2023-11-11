Parents frustrated with Ottawa's swimming program enrollment

For years, parents in Ottawa ’s online community have offered up dark humour to express deep frustrations with enrolling their children in the city’s swimming program s. The system has not so affectionately been dubbed The Hunger Games — as in “may the odds be ever in your favour” — for the assortment of issues that must be overcome to get little Johnny and Jill signed up for the lifesaving skill.

Fortunately, when registration opened for winter sessions earlier this week, the computer breakdowns of the past — which featured more bugs than a walk in the woods — were largely eliminated. However, there are remaining issues with a shortage of lifeguards and course instructors, meaning not every child can jump into the pool when they want to do so. Funding for a new recreational complex in Riverside South, which would include a pool, was also included in the city’s 2024 capital budget . The city provides a list of class options available at all municipal pools, with codes attached. Online registration for courses beginning in January opened Tuesday at 9 p.m





