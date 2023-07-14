Paramedic Takes Time to Help Patient with Mental Distress

Geoffrey Smith, a primary care paramedic, helps a patient with severe mental distress in Ottawa. Despite time pressures, Smith takes his time to calm the patient and gather information. This approach is part of the Mental Wellbeing Response Team's efforts to provide better care for mental health emergencies.

