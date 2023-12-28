Pantone Announces 'Peach Fuzz' as the Colour of the Year for 2024

As predicted by Pantone’s highly anticipated Colour of the Year announcement, 2024 will be the year of “Peach Fuzz.” “A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates, Pantone 12-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness,” reads the announcement in an Instagram caption posted by Pantone.

“Highly suggestive of good taste, Pantone 13-2023 Peach Fuzz is a gift to the sense, creating a symbiotic relationship between our sense of taste, sight, touch, and scent.” Following this announcement, we imagine a collective sigh of relief from beauty enthusiasts around the world, as this colour trend translates much easier to glam than, say, 2010’s “Turquoise” or 2022’s “Very Peri.” The Peach Fuzz hue proves to be a universally gorgeous and easily wearable shade that can work its way into our beauty regimes with relative ease.In preparation for the wave of peach-inspired looks to come in the new year, we’ve put together a list of Peach Fuzz-hued beauty buys you’ll want to add to your cart, pront





