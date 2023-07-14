Panel Urges Ontario Government to Lift Tuition Freeze

A panel of experts is calling on the Ontario government to lift the domestic tuition freeze it has maintained for the past four years and allow universities and colleges to charge higher fees to address growing financial pressures. The government commissioned a blue-ribbon panel in March to examine the system’s financial sustainability in part as a response to Laurentian University’s insolvency in 2021.
The panel, led by former university administrator Alan Harrison, concluded the sector’s sustainability is at serious risk. In a report released Wednesday the panel called for a new multiyear tuition framework for colleges and universities. It recommends a five per cent increase in tuition in 2024-25, followed by raises of two per cent a year thereafter, or at the rate of inflation
Canada Headlines
