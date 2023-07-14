Panel Urges Ontario Government to Lift Tuition Freeze

A panel of experts is calling on the Ontario government to lift the domestic tuition freeze it has maintained for the past four years and allow universities and colleges to charge higher fees to address growing financial pressures. The government commissioned a blue-ribbon panel in March to examine the system’s financial sustainability in part as a response to Laurentian University’s insolvency in 2021.

The panel, led by former university administrator Alan Harrison, concluded the sector’s sustainability is at serious risk. In a report released Wednesday the panel called for a new multiyear tuition framework for colleges and universities. It recommends a five per cent increase in tuition in 2024-25, followed by raises of two per cent a year thereafter, or at the rate of inflation

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Ontario tweaks strip search law to promote 'less intrusive' methods in jailsIn 2017, an independent panel found laws around strip searches in Ontario's jail were 'inadequate'

Source: SooToday | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario tweaks strip search law to promote 'less intrusive search methods' in jailsIn 2017, an independent panel found laws around strip searches in Ontario's jail were 'inadequate'

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Health minister announces new Ontario Health Teams for the NorthThree new Ontario Health Teams announced for Northeastern Ontario

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: OPP investigating two fatal incidents on the water in eastern OntarioOntario Provincial Police are investigating two recent deaths on the water in eastern Ontario.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Liberal leadership candidate Yasir Naqvi makes a Sudbury stopYasir Naqvi is the latest Ontario Liberal Party leadership candidate to tour Northern Ontario

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas tripOntario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »