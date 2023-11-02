Panel recommends non-prescription opioids to prevent overdose deaths

The report was barely out when Whiteside responded that she “cannot accept” the primary recommendation of the panel’s report. “Non-prescription models for the delivery of pharmaceutical alternatives are not under consideration,” she said.She said the researchers — a broad spectrum of addiction experts — gave their best advice on hard questions and she stands by their recommendation.

The chief coroner acknowledged that offering access to controlled drugs to people already experiencing harm from drugs “can feel like a contradiction; I understand that.” Michael Egilson, chair of the the death review panel convened in December 2022, said non-medical models for distributing a safer supply are needed.

The panel wants the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to apply to the federal government for an exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to allow access to opioid and stimulant drugs without a prescription.

The report said there’s an urgent need for a practical response to the crisis, one that meets the unique needs of people in communities that are rural and remote, or that lack the infrastructure . The death review panel report says about 225,000 people in B.C. use unregulated substances, but fewer than 5,000 people a month are given prescriptions to receive so-called safe-supply drugs.

Sturko said drug addiction needs to continue to be addressed as a serious medical condition and there is a role for pharmaceutical alternatives to street drugs, such as opioid agonist therapies, to allow drug users to stabilize and look towards treatment.A total of 175 people died from illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September, a 10 per cent drop from the same month a year ago, but still equal to almost six deaths a day across the province.

