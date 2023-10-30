Panasonic cuts battery unit's operating profit forecast by 15% for financial year

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic Holdings on Monday cut the operating profit forecast for its energy unit that makes automotive batteries by 15%, as it warned of slowing demand for high-end electric vehicles in North America.

The company's less positive outlook for its battery segment comes after a growing number of automakers and suppliers gave their own warnings about a hit to EV sales due to the slowdown in major economies, including China and Europe.

Panasonic lowered its full-year operating profit forecast for the energy unit that makes batteries for Tesla and other automakers to 115 billion yen ($769 million) from 135 billion yen. Panasonic's group chief financial officer is set to hold a briefing on the second-quarter earnings from 0900 GMT on Monday.

The battery unit's production in Japan suffered from slowing uptake for high-end EVs in North America, Panasonic said in a presentation posted on its website, as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act spurred demand changes among consumers.

