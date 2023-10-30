Panasonic cuts battery unit's operating profit forecast by 15% for full financial year

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings on Monday cut the operating profit forecast for its energy unit that makes automotive batteries by 15%, as it warned of slowing demand for high-end electric vehicles in North America.

Panasonic lowered its full-year operating profit forecast for the energy unit that makes batteries for Tesla and other automakers to 115 billion yen ($769 million) from 135 billion yen.

