Panasonic cuts automotive battery production in Japan as EV sales slow

, said on Monday it had cut automotive battery production in Japan in the September quarter and shrank the division’s annual profit forecast by 15 per cent, underscoring a global slowdown in EV sales.

The energy unit made battery cells for Tesla’s premium Model S and Model X that during the quarter came with a higher price tag than what would make them eligible for U.S. tax credits, said Panasonic’s Group CFO Hirokazu Umeda.

The unit slashed its output of automotive batteries in Japan by 60 per cent in the second quarter versus the prior three months as it sought to normalize inventories, Umeda said. The company was running its inventories based on the strong demand it had seen in the first quarter. “We were working to optimize inventories while closing lines, rather than completely shutting down (operations),” said Umeda. headtopics.com

Panasonic said production at its North American operations remained steady, and it saw firm sales of vehicles eligible for tax credits. Also this month, Tesla took a cautious stance on expanding EV production capacity, with CEO Elon Musk saying he was worried higher borrowing costs would make its vehicles less affordable for potential customers despite price cuts.

Panasonic cuts battery unit's operating profit forecast by 15% for full financial yearExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Panasonic cuts battery unit's operating profit forecast by 15% for financial yearTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan 's Panasonic Holdings on Monday cut the operating profit forecast for its energy unit that makes automotive batteries by 15%, as it... Read more ⮕

Panasonic cuts battery unit's operating profit forecast by 15% for financial yearTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan 's Panasonic Holdings on Monday cut the operating profit forecast for its energy unit that makes automotive batteries by 15%, as it... Read more ⮕

Thunder on Rails Model Railroad Show brings model railroaders together for charity eventLocal and out-of-town model railroaders gather at the Thunder on Rails Model Railroad Show to showcase their hobby and support the Thunder Bay Metro Lions Club and its supported charities. Visitors of all ages enjoy various model railroad layouts, antique toy trains, and other hobby displays. Read more ⮕

Panasonic EV Batteries Tumble to Loss on Tempered Tesla Demand Panasonic Holdings Corp.’s automotive batteries operations fell to their first loss in three quarters on lackluster demand for Tesla Inc.’s Model S and Model X cars. Read more ⮕

GoFundMe set up for family of 15-year-old killed in KelownaA GoFundMe has been set up to raise $20,000 for the family of Tristan Seeger, a 15-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Kelowna. The funds will be used for his celebration of life, a commemorative bench, family counseling, and other related expenses. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death. Read more ⮕