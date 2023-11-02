Panama's Assembly looks to revoke contract for Canadian mining company after public outcry

The new bill not only repeals that contract but extends a moratorium on all concessions for mining activities until the country’s Code of Mineral Resources is reformed. Now, however, popular protests have materialized into serious legislative and legal challenges, which pushed First Quantum’s shares into a 47% freefall since markets opened on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the start of this week.
The mine is “in the middle of a jungle,” according to Minera Panama’s own contractor, Jan De Nu Group. In particular, it lies in Panama's share of the Mesoamerican biological corridor, an important migratory route which studies estimate contains up to 10% of all known species.
While Minera Panama’s manager insisted in a September open letter that four rivers lie between the mine and the canal, the canal's administrator expressed concern earlier this year that their water sources might conflict.‘Who Wants To Tell Him?’: Trump Mocked Over Baffling ‘Great Country’ Announcement
Ukraine has taken 17,000 Russians off the battlefield without firing a shot, US Army special-ops general says
