Panama Congress Backs Repealing First Quantum Mine Contract

The bill also establishes an indefinite moratorium on metal mining nationwide and orders the government to reject all current and future requests for metal mining permits. It prohibits the government from renewing metal mining concessions.

The supreme court has accepted for consideration six lawsuits against the mining contract. The cases claim the deal is unconstitutional for violating national sovereignty over the country’s minerals, breaking international environmental treaties that Panama has signed and failing to follow public bidding procedures.

Adam Kinzinger said onetime Trump chief of staff John Kelly 'could barely stay awake' during a White House breakfast and told GOP lawmakers he was 'barely holding it together' in the role Ukraine has taken 17,000 Russians off the battlefield without firing a shot, US Army special-ops general says

Ukraine official says it can't properly use its Western kit because it has so few soldiers left, report says

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: First Quantum responds to challenges against a key Panama lawThe company said 'unconstitutionality challenges' have been brought against Law 406, and currently two of them have been admitted to be heard by the Supreme ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: First Quantum responds to challenges against a key Panama lawExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Panama Government to Hold Referendum on Mining Deal with First QuantumPanama's government has promised to hold a referendum on whether to scrap a mining deal with First Quantum, following protests by citizens over environmental concerns and nationalist anger.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: First Quantum shares extend fall over Panama mine uncertaintyPanama President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday the country would hold a referendum to decide whether to scrap contract with First Quantum's local unit...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: First Quantum shares extend fall over Panama mine uncertaintyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Miner First Quantum faces rocky road as Panama protesters dig inExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕