Panama Calls Referendum on First Quantum Copper Mine Contract

Panama president calls for vote on contentious First Quantum mining contract

First Quantum's Panama unit concerned over unauthorized boats entering port amid protests
First Quantum's Panama unit expresses deep concern over unauthorized boats entering the port it operates in the country, amidst ongoing anti-government protests related to a local mine.

Panama's President to Call for Citizens' Vote on Mining Contract
Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo announces plans to hold a citizens' vote on a contract with Canadian miner First Quantum, following anti-government protests. The vote will be binding and take place on December 17.

Hamilton Police Association Calls for Better Supports for Frontline Officers' Mental Health
The head of the Hamilton Police Association is urging for improved mental health support for frontline officers who have experienced trauma. The association is calling for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health and is requesting a comprehensive wellness program. Many officers fear negative consequences if their struggles are known by their employer. The association claims that member wellness is compromised due to the high number of psychological injury claims challenged by the Hamilton Police Service.

Bangladesh Opposition Calls for PM's Resignation in Protests
Opposition in Bangladesh demands Prime Minister's resignation amid protests.