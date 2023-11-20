Palladium Rises on Prospects of Interest Rate Cuts

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 8.50%, likely on the prospects of interest rate cuts that could spur industrial growth and stronger auto demand. Gold jewelers made brisk sales in India on the Diwali weekend with consumers' interest riding on a recent drop in prices. Jewelers feared hesitancy among buyers during the festival season after bullion prices jumped due to the Israel-Hamas War in early October.

This week, gold headed for its first weekly gain in three, as reported by Bloomberg. According to Canaccord, B2Gold reported a better-than-expected quarter with 4% higher production than their forecast and 15% more ounces sold. Combined with cash costs that were 2% higher, EBITDA of $259 million was 19% ahead of their forecast of $217 million. Argonaut Gold reported adjusted basic earnings per share for the third quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) was $0.01 versus a $0.47 loss per share (Bloomberg Consensus) Revenue of $104.8 million, +39% year-over-year, versus the estimate $107 millio





