Palestinian leaders respond to Netanyahu's rejection of two-state solution

Palestinian leaders have responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a two-state solution, saying there will be 'no security and stability' in the region until a fully sovereign Palestinian state is established.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli airstrike kills two Palestinian journalists in GazaAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza on Sunday, including the son of veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Wael Dahdouh. The journalists were killed while driving to an assignment in southern Gaza. Dozens of Palestinian journalists have been killed while covering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Palestinian Canadians Compete for Limited Visas in Extended Family ProgramPalestinian Canadians hoping to get their loved ones to safety say they feel forced into competition against each other in order to secure one of the scarce temporary resident visas before the program’s 1,000-person quota is met.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap. Israel plans to continue its offensive, which has caused significant damage and casualties in Gaza.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Deadly Strike in Gaza Leaves 70 Dead, Israeli Soldiers Killed in CombatAt least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israeli Tanks Enter Gaza Town as Thousands FleeIsraeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and Israeli forces also targeted a hospital in Khan Younis. In the latest air strike, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in Rafah. The building that was bombed was housing displaced civilians.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Commander in Southern LebanonAn Israeli airstrike killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon, raising fears of another Mideast war. The strike targeted a secretive Hezbollah force operating along the border.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »