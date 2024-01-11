Palestinian Canadians Compete for Limited Visas in Extended Family Program

As the special extended family program for people in Gaza opened for applications this week, Palestinian Canadians hoping to get their loved ones to safety say they feel forced into competition against each other in order to secure one of the scarce temporary resident visas before the program’s 1,000-person quota is met. Initially announced on Dec. 21 by Immigration Minister Marc Miller (Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs, Que.

), the program offers temporary resident visas to extended family members—including spouses and common-law partners, children and grandchildren regardless of age, parents, grandparents or siblings—of Canadians and permanent residents. During the initial announcement, Miller made no mention of a cap but said that the program would likely benefit people “in the hundreds.” When the policy was published by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Jan. 2, it revealed that the program would be limited to the first 1,000 accepted applications, and would close after a year if that quota was not me





