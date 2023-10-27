Palestinian-Calgarian loses family members after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Tamer Jarada was told by a relative that 11 of his family members were confirmed dead, while five others are still buried under rubble following Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip this week.Tamer Jarada, centre, pictured with his father, Nasr Rbah Salama Jarada, and his sister, Nisreen Nasr Rbah Jarada.

As of Friday, he said he's been informed by a relative that 11 bodies have been retrieved — including his mother, father, sisters and others — while five more family members are still buried under the rubble, including his cousins and nephews.that, on Tuesday, Israel said 400 airstrikes were launched, resulting in the death of at least 704 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. The Associated Press could not independently verify the death tolls.

Pictured on the left, Tamer Jarada's mother, Nima Ali Ibrahim Jarada, and father. On the right, Tamer hugs his sister, Haneen Nasr Rbah Jarada, who he says 'was a mother to two lovely kids.' (Submitted by Tamer Jarada) headtopics.com

News of what happened to the neighbourhood where Jarada's family members were living came Wednesday morning while he was getting his kids ready for school.Jarada told CBC News that he continued reaching out to relatives and was able to get in touch with a cousin in Gaza who went to the block where his family was staying to assess the aftermath."He was able to see the body of my father," he said.

Jarada says his cousin told him he drove Nasr Rbah Salama Jarada — Tamer's father — to a hospital in his own vehicle."I, and many members of the Palestinian-Canadian communities across the country, feel excluded and treated like second class citizens. We feel it."The entire family was staying in a three-bedroom apartment in Gaza City, with the airstrike destroying the entire block — three children within his family survived the airstrike that destroyed the apartment, Jarada says. headtopics.com

