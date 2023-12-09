Pacheco Wins PFL Championships Featherweight Crown, Nunes Announces Retirement

After a massive upset last year, Pacheco was a significant favorite in the PFL Championships featherweight crown fight against her Russian opponent. Pacheco has won 10 straight PFL appearances and maintains her No. 15 spot in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. With PFL's recent acquisition of Nunes, Pacheco has interesting options ahead. Nunes announced her retirement after a dominant win over Irene Aldana in UFC 289.





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PFL's Biggest Event of 2023: Cyborg vs. PachecoPFL held their biggest event of 2023 with six $1 million championship bouts. Many called out “Cyborg” after her victory, but the better match-up is against Pacheco. Cyborg and Pacheco are both featherweights, whereas Harrison is a lightweight. Cyborg-Pacheco would be a far more exciting showdown.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Aspen Ladd Replaces Julia Budd, Faces Kayla Harrison at PFL ChampionshipsFor the second time, a proposed booking between Kayla Harrison and Julia Budd has fallen through.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Katie Newlove Wins U Sports Cross-Country ChampionshipsSome women are now allowed to run cross country distances equal to the men. Others are still fighting ‘absurd’ gender biases. While some Canadian organizations have hopped on board, the NCAA voted against the change.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

15-Year-Old Prince George Horse Jumper Wins Jump Canada and Canadian Equestrian Team ChampionshipsColby Winther-Konig, 15-year-old Prince George horse show jumper, is the new Jump Canada National champion and the Canadian Equestrian Team champion, taking both wins during Toronto’s Royal Winter Fair.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Prince George teen wins two national horse jumping championshipsColby Winther-Konig, 15-year-old Prince George horse show jumper, is the new Jump Canada National champion and the Canadian Equestrian Team champion, taking both wins during Toronto’s Royal Winter Fair.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

PEISAA hosts cross-country provincial championshipsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »