P.E.I. Wave Makes History with Eastern Canadian Ringette Championship Win

The P.E.I. Wave became the first team from Canada ’s smallest province to win an Eastern Canadian ringette championship at the under-14 level.

“After getting second at the Atlantics , we said we were getting Easterns, and coming out with gold is the best thing that could have happened.”The Wave went 3-1 in round-robin play. P.E.I. proceeded to post two playoff wins on the final day of play to complete the 10-team tournament, played in Charlottetown and Pownal, with a 5-1 overall record.

“Our goalie, between the semis and final, only let in two goals – one goal in the semis and one goal in the final – which is such a rare thing to happen in this sport, where you can see the scores climb higher compared to hockey,” said Wave head coach Brittney MacCormac. “I was very proud to see that from our goalie.”

Britton agreed, adding as the season went on, the Wave players continued to improve and get closer, which resulted in a strong team chemistry. This year marked the third year in a row the Wave played in the U14 gold-medal game at the Eastern Canadian championships. The opportunity to win an Eastern championship on home ice was not lost on the Wave, who played before boisterous pro-P.E.I. crowds.

