P.E.I. needs to restructure local boundaries and include more residents, says housing minister

Lantz has long supported the idea of widening municipal boundaries, including during his time as a city councillor and as the Progressive Conservative leader, he said in an Oct. 24 interview.Stopping rural sprawl: Island needs interim measures while land plan develops, says Federation of P.E.I Municipalities says

“What we really need is for our municipalities to engage in a more public discussion and express their views around this issue,” he said. “I’m not going to impose that on anybody, but that is my opinion and belief.”“What we really need is for our municipalities to engage in a more public discussion and express their views around this issue,” he said. “I’m not going to impose that on anybody, but that is my opinion and belief.

Lantz says the department is working on the land plan, and the first step, the “state of the Island report,” is coming soon. Asked about potential pushback from Islanders who do not want to live in a municipality or pay higher taxes, Lantz said land is a sensitive issue in P.E.I., but the province needs more density to keep up with its growing population and housing shortage.While Lantz focused on collaboration between the lowest levels of government, Satyajit Sen, policy and special projects advisor with the FPEIM, says it is possible for the province to do its own municipal restructuring.

Whatever process happens, the need for restructuring and a land use plan is clear, he said in an Oct. 31 interview. Asked about the difficulty of engaging Islanders who are paying lower taxes by living on the outskirts of municipalities, Sen said it is a hard sell, but land is P.E.I.’s most important resource and needs to be respected and protected through planning.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: New Brunswick RCMP arrest two prolific offenders in St. StephenExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Pedestrian hit in Cole Harbour, RCMP searching for vehicleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Airport riot shows Russia cannot score 'strategic' victoryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: US VP Harris to discuss Israel, Ukraine with UK's Sunak on London visitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Alphabet chief Pichai labored in trenches but rose to defend search giantExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »