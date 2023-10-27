P.E.I. man sentenced for not disclosing income on Employment Insurance reports

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireFailing to disclosing income on 23 government social assistance reports has led to a P.E.I. man being fined in provincial court.

Malcolm Andrew MacLean, 41, appeared in provincial court in Charlottetown on Oct. 24 and pleaded guilty to 23 charges under the Employment Insurance Act for making a false representation to Employment and Social Development Canada for benefit claims.

The offences occurred in Charlottetown with respect to 23, two-week EI reporting periods beginning on Dec. 2, 2018, and ending on May 28, 2022. The false representation was that MacLean was gainfully employed and did not report the income he earned on the EI reports, said Halifax-based federal Crown attorney Constantin Draghici-Vasilescu.MacLean told the court that he works in the live entertainment industry and was having a tough financial time during the COVID-19 pandemic. headtopics.com

