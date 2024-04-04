P.E.I. conservation group disappointed about possible changes to 2024 hunting season

Lorne Yeo, of Argyle Shore, P.E.I. , president of the local chapter of Hunters for Conservation ( P.E.I. ), provided the following opinion article. P.E.I. conservation group disappointed about possible changes to 2024 hunting seasonIntroduced as a bill “to modernize hunting seven days a week”, this legislation, if passed will make it possible to hunt and kill wildlife on Sunday.

It’s anything but modernization because the intent is to take away the only day of the week reserved for waterfowl protection. Voice your opposition to Sunday hunting by phoning or emailing your MLA, Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Myers or the premier’s office, telling them you don’t want it nor do we need it.If this legislation passes, it will be seen as an unnecessary, self-serving move that fails conservation — wise use of a resource shared by all Islanders, who value wildlife for various reasons besides huntin

P.E.I. Conservation Hunting Legislation Modernization Waterfowl Protection Opposition Wildlife Islanders

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Easter Sunday 2024Fill those baskets early.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 24, 2024Sunday's Scoreboard NHL Ottawa 5 Edmonton 3 Montreal 5 Seattle 1 Carolina 2 Toronto 1 Buffalo 3 Calgary 1 Washington 3 Winnipeg 0 Tampa Bay 3 Anaheim 2 (OT) Colorado 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT) New Jersey 4 N.Y.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 24, 2024Sunday's Scoreboard NHL Ottawa 5 Edmonton 3 Montreal 5 Seattle 1 Carolina 2 Toronto 1 Buffalo 3 Calgary 1 Washington 3 Winnipeg 0 Tampa Bay 3 Anaheim 2 (OT) Colorado 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT) New Jersey 4 N.Y.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 17, 2024Sunday's Scoreboard NHL Winnipeg 6 Columbus 1 Carolina 7 Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 2 Chicago 5 San Jose 2 Vegas 3 New Jersey 1 St.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 17, 2024Sunday's Scoreboard NHL Winnipeg 6 Columbus 1 Carolina 7 Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 6 Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 5 N.Y. Islanders 2 Chicago 5 San Jose 2 Vegas 3 New Jersey 1 St.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Blue Jays looking for more in 2024 after third wild-card sweep in four yearsThere was no roster makeover, blockbuster trade or eye-popping free-agent signing for the Toronto Blue Jays this past off-season. The club is essentially running it back with virtually the same core as last year and hoping the bats return to form.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »