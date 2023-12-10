Owners of Ottawa bakery grateful for community support after children diagnosed with rare disorder

The owners of a popular bakery in Ottawa's east end say they're grateful for the support they've been given by the community after they received news that two of their children have a rare disorder. Isaac Fouchard and Myroslava Mykytyn are the owners of Black Walnut Bakery in Cumberland Village. Two of their children, Caleb and Elias, were diagnosed with Sjogren Larsson Syndrome, a rare genetic disease.

Initially, Fouchard and Mykytyn said they were worried about keeping the bakery going as they focused on their children's care, but the support from their Cumberland community has been "immeasurable."





