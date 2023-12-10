Owners of City Meat Market Retire, New Owners Take Over

After owning and operating City Meat Market since 2005, John Bruni and his wife Rosina have sold the business and are retiring. The new owners, Sonny Spina, Anthony Celli, and Ernesto DiBerardino, officially took ownership last week. John Bruni will be training the new owners for approximately six months before fully retiring.





Victoria city council rejects hearing for short-term rental ownersCoun. Marg Gardiner wanted to give owners a chance to air their grievances about new provincial legislation, but that was voted down.

Owners of Bentall Centre in Vancouver refinance property’s $455M loanHudson Pacific Properties REIT says refinancing underscores quality of 1.5M-square-foot downtown office complex.

