Over 172,000 Lose Power Amid Raging Storm in Russia's Siberia

Over 172,000 residents in Russia's Siberia have lost power due to a raging storm. The storm has caused widespread damage and disruption in the region.





Russia destroys three Ukrainian uncrewed boats off Crimea -Russia's defence ministry

Russia downs five Ukraine-launched drones over Sevastopol -Russia-installed official

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riotHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and rushed onto the landing field, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, Russian news agencies and social media reported.

Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airportA plane from Israel had just arrived in Dagestan when hundreds of protesters stormed the airport, the latest of several anti-Israel incidents in North Caucasus

Exclusive-Russia's Putin to stay in power past 2024, sources say

