Over 100 New Marine Species Discovered in New Zealand's Bounty Trough

Scientists have discovered over 100 new marine species in the Bounty Trough , New Zealand , marking a significant turning point in the clearer picture of the planet’s unique biodiversity.

Scientists In New Zealand Have Discovered More Than 100 New Species, Including From Unseen GenusWhile more than 80% of the ocean has never been explored by humans, scientists in the Bounty Trough, New Zealand, are making a significant turning point.

Marine Researchers Discover Potential New Species in Little-Explored Ocean TroughMarine researchers on a mission to record life hidden in the world’s oceans have reported they found about 100 potential new species — including one mystery starlike creature. The expedition team focused its investigation on the 500-mile (800-kilometre) long Bounty Trough, a little-explored part of the ocean off the coast of New Zealand, east of South Island. The scientists’ three-week voyage aboard the research vessel Tangaroa, which belongs to the country’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, occurred in February.

