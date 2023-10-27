Outdoor gear retailer MEC names Peter Hlynsky as its new CEO

“Then you have kids and you realize you shouldn't do that stuff anymore.”

The chartered accountant and adventure lover was named chief executive of Mountain Equipment Company this week. He called the promotion a “humbling” experience. “It's pretty awesome, (when) you grow up with a brand and then you ... get to be part of its legacy going forward.”

He succeeds Eric Claus, who led the retailer in the wake of it filing for creditor protection and being sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management. The moves effectively dissolved the member-owned co-operative structure the company had used since it was founded by six West Coast mountaineers in 1971. headtopics.com

But even greater challenges lie ahead for Hlynsky. MEC’s last few years have been marked by the company working to resolve its debt and inventory problems, tackle steep online competition and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw stores temporarily close.

As part of that work, the retailer is moving to a larger distribution centre in Western Canada and collaborating with vendors to lower prices by ordering twice as much product. Hlynsky tries to hear from shoppers as much as he can, often stopping them for a chat in MEC's 23 stores or three locations within Hudson's Bay Company outlets. headtopics.com

He had a gripe to share with Hlynsky: he didn't like the green square logo with MEC letters the company switched to in 2013.

Read more:

SooToday »

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names COO Peter Hlynsky as new CEOVANCOUVER — Mountain Equipment Company says Peter Hlynsky is the retailer's new chief executive. Hlynsky joined the Vancouver-based outdoor gear company in 2020, serving as its chief financial officer and then chief operating officer. Read more ⮕

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names COO Peter Hlynsky as new CEOVANCOUVER — Mountain Equipment Company says Peter Hlynsky is the retailer's new chief executive. Hlynsky joined the Vancouver-based outdoor gear company in... Read more ⮕

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names COO Peter Hlynsky as new CEOVANCOUVER — Mountain Equipment Company says Peter Hlynsky is the retailer's new chief executive. Hlynsky joined the Vancouver-based outdoor gear company in 2020, serving as its chief financial officer and then chief operating officer. Read more ⮕

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names COO Peter Hlynsky as new CEOVANCOUVER — Mountain Equipment Company says Peter Hlynsky is the retailer's new chief executive. Hlynsky joined the Vancouver-based outdoor gear company in 2020, serving as its chief financial officer and then chief operating officer. Read more ⮕

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names COO Peter Hlynsky as new CEOHlynsky takes over from Eric Claus, who led MEC in the wake of it filing for creditor protection and being sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Kingswood Capital Management Read more ⮕

Outdoor gear retailer MEC names Peter Hlynsky as its new CEOGrowing up on the North Shore near Vancouver, Peter Hlynsky recalls riding his 1990s mountain bike with deep sea fishing lights strapped to his handlebars in the dead of night, while wearing hockey padding. Read more ⮕