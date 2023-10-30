Ottawa weather: 2 cm of snow expected in the Capital Monday morning

Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.A court battle over Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them is set to kick off in Toronto Monday morning.

Stellantis has roughly 8,000 represented workers in Canada. Of that, Windsor Assembly employs 3,568 workers, and Brampton Assembly employs 2,443 workers.The ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman did not hear evidence Friday because of an illness in the jury. Here's what you need to know before court resumes Monday.The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.

More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont.

Ottawa Senators Place Thomas Chabot on Long-Term Injured ReserveThe Ottawa Senators have placed star defenceman Thomas Chabot on the long-term injured reserve. Chabot has played in all seven games this season, recording three assists in his eighth season with the team. The Senators have recalled Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from Belleville. Read more ⮕

Power Restored to Ottawa Hospital General Campus, Operations Still AffectedThe Ottawa Hospital's General Campus on Smyth Road has regained power after a fire in the hydro vault, but operations are still being impacted. The hospital is currently in a Code Orange, diverting patients to other emergency departments in the city. The public is advised not to visit the General Campus and seek immediate medical attention elsewhere. A family reunification center is being established for those with loved ones admitted to the hospital. Read more ⮕

Teen driver caught going 167 km/h on Highway 417 in OttawaA 19-year-old driver was caught speeding at 167 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. Stunt driving charges come with a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension. Read more ⮕

Ottawa Hospital General Campus remains in 'Code Orange' after transformer fireTemperature in Ottawa to drop this afternoon. Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage. Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine. Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip. Kevin Hearn, a member of The Barenaked Ladies, cherishes his performances before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home where his daughter lives. Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours. Israel cut off internet and communications in the Gaza Strip, creating a near-blackout of information as the military expands ground operations. Read more ⮕

Weather forecast for Ottawa: Temperature drop and cloudy skiesEnvironment Canada predicts a steady drop in temperature in Ottawa, reaching 11 C in the afternoon. More clouds are expected throughout the day. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C, and showers or flurries are possible at night. Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 6 C. The temperature will drop to -5 C at night, the coldest so far this season. Read more ⮕

FanDuel Power Plays: Carlo chasing value on Ottawa's odds to make the playoffsCarlo is betting on Ottawa's chances to make the playoffs. 49ers' Purdy may play on Sunday after clearing concussion protocol. Stephen A. questions if Dak has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Sanchez criticizes Bills' defense. Dunigan comments on Stamps loss to Bombers. Brown's two TDs lead Bombers to victory. Bailey's impressive touchdown catch and run. Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary. East semifinal preview highlights final week of CFL regular season on TSN. Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Read more ⮕