'I personally would not be able to afford university': Ottawa students react to call to end post-secondary tuition freeze Tentative Gaza deal reached to free some hostages, pause fighting: report Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

Current and former public service, RCMP, military members affected by data breach, federal government warns The federal government is warning current and former public service employees and members of the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces their personal and financial information for as early as 1999 may have been accessed in a data breac





🏆 22. ctvottawa » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa ThursdayEnvironment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Ottawa weather: Sunny, chilly Monday in OttawaOttawa will see a break from the rain today but a cooler weather outlook with a chance of showers overnight.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Ottawa's top doctor concerned about local mental health impacts of Israel-Hamas warExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Ottawa's top doctor concerned about local mental health impacts of Israel-Hamas warExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Ottawa says no more Canadians have left GazaNo Canadians were able to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada confirmed, hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered an impassioned plea for a 'humanitarian pause' in the clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »

Ottawa push for temporary pause in Israel-Hamas fight doesn't meet mark for advocatesOTTAWA — A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »