Ottawa Senators Fans Laughing All the Way to the Bank

Until now, Ottawa Senators fans have laughed their way to the bank. Bar none, they got the best player in the 2020 NHL Draft. It’s undisputed. Nobody from that draft class is in spitting distance of Tim Stutzle’s 194 points in 223 games. There’s an argument to be made that Ottawa drafted the second-best player from the draft class in Jake Sanderson, too. The top two picks – New York’s Alexis Lafreniere and Los Angeles’ Quinton Byfield – got off to slow starts in their first three years.

Many wondered if they’d amount to anything more than support players or if trades were needed to get them jumpstarted.There’s nothing like a struggling first overall pick. Lafreniere knows all about the pressure when the spotlight fades and leaves you in the dark. The Quebec native didn’t look comfortable in the first three years of his NHL career, struggling to maintain consistenc

