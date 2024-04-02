Ottawa's Lansdowne Park Redevelopment Project Moves Forward

The city's finance committee has approved the procurement delivery model for the $419 million redevelopment project at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa. The project includes a new 5,500-seat event centre and new north-side stands at TD Place stadium.

City staff requested an additional $4 million for design drawings and outside assistance, as well as a $20 million line of credit for cashflow requirements.

