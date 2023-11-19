Ottawa Rabbi Travels to Israel on Solidarity Mission

Ottawa Rabbi Idan Scher is traveling to Israel on a solidarity mission organized by Jewish federations across Canada. He will spend 60 hours in Israel with members of Canada's Jewish community and Members of Parliament, sending a message of Canadian solidarity with Israel.





