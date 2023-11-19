Ottawa Rabbi Travels to Israel on Solidarity Mission

Ottawa Rabbi Idan Scher is traveling to Israel on a solidarity mission organized by Jewish federations across Canada. He will spend 60 hours in Israel with members of Canada's Jewish community and Members of Parliament, sending a message of Canadian solidarity with Israel.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 22. ctvottawa »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Man accused of threatening Ottawa rabbiOttawa police have laid several charges against a 29-year-old man after a local rabbi reported a threatening phone call.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Ottawa rabbi details threatening call that led to hate crime arrestOttawa Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with various hate-motivated offences that targeted Rabbi Idan Scher, at the Congregation Machzikei Hadas.
Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Bomb threat sent to Jewish school in Ottawa's west-endThe Ottawa Jewish Community School says they received an anonymous bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Ottawa police chief Stubbs condemns crimes against Jewish and Muslim communitiesOttawa Police Services Chief Eric Stubbs listens to a question during a news conference on Sept. 6, 2023.
Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa ThursdayEnvironment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »
Ottawa weather: Sunny, chilly Monday in OttawaOttawa will see a break from the rain today but a cooler weather outlook with a chance of showers overnight.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 22. / 67,34 Read more »