Ottawa Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Car Theft and Assault

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help identifying a suspect after he assaulted a man and stole their vehicle Tuesday in Nepean. Police received a call reporting a car theft and injury to the owner on Gibford Drive. The suspect approached the victim, assaulted him, and fled with the vehicle. The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, approximately six-feet tall, with a thin build.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, running shoes, a black baseball cap, and a black medical mask. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police

