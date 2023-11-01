Ottawa outlines eligibility for companies seeking $1.5B in critical minerals infrastructure funding

Funds will be made available for early stage projects that are still in the planning and engineering stage, as well as “shovel ready” projects that are nearing construction and have already been permitted. The government said it expects to start taking proposals in the late fall for shovel-ready projects.

Canada currently has 31 minerals that it has deemed critical, but the federal government has identified six that are a priority:, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth elements. While the country has made huge strides in building out its electric battery manufacturing infrastructure, there are few Canadian companies who mine or refine the critical minerals needed for these factories.

Moreover, given the narrative the government espouses about how “we need to capture this generational opportunity in critical minerals” and better compete with the United States, which is spending hundreds of billions through the Inflation Reduction Act, the ability to follow through is key, Ms. Koutsavlis said.

The undeveloped Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario is one of Canada’s highest profile critical minerals projects with massive infrastructure challenges, and one of many projects that will look for funding from Ottawa as part of CMIF. The Ontario government has already committed to funding $1-billion, or about half of the costs for roads into the Ring of Fire.

