Ottawa Mother Warns of Dangers of Designer Drugs After Son's Tragic Death

An Ottawa mother is warning others about the dangers of designer drugs after her son died from an accidental overdose. Natalie Bergin's son, William, passed away in April 2022 from a synthetic drug. Designer drugs are substances that mimic the effects of banned party drugs and can be lethal. The drug that William took, Flubromazolam, was marked as Xanax but was actually poisonous. Experts say that this drug is not responsive to Naloxone kits like fentanyl.

Bergin is sharing her story to raise awareness and prevent similar tragedies





