Ottawa Community Mourns Loss of Lives in Gaza

"We're tired of seeing our children die, our mothers cry; we're tired of the screaming, we just want peace," said Abushaban."When the bombardment started, they tried to find a safer place but, unfortunately, it was in the path of one of the major shrapnels... it took the life of my niece," said Adli Abushaban.

"It's hard to imagine the size or devastation and when you look at the numbers, it is emotionally draining," said Mohamed Abo Kasem, the president of Jerusalem Services Ontario. Large crowds made their way through downtown Ottawa Friday night calling on the government for a ceasefire after what organizers say was a complete communication blackout of Gaza and intensified bombardment.On Saturday, it had been 24 hours since Abushaban was in contact with his relatives, with no idea if they are safe or if there is help on the way.

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb. headtopics.com

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable.

Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.'It's not the full story': Sask. headtopics.com

Halloween Activities and Intensified Strikes in Ottawa Valley and GazaHalloween activities are on the rise in the Ottawa Valley while Israel intensifies airstrikes in Gaza , targeting underground locations. Aid warehouses are being broken into by desperate people in Gaza . Alberta considers a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan. A deadly shooting in Florida during Halloween festivities leaves two dead and 18 hospitalized. The war between Israel and Hamas continues to horrify millions worldwide. Read more ⮕

Thousands Break into Aid Warehouses in Gaza as Israel-Gaza Conflict IntensifiesThousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take essential supplies, highlighting the growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza 's militant Hamas rulers. Read more ⮕

Deaf Community Mourns Loss in Country's Deadliest Mass ShootingElizabeth Seal learns that her husband and three friends from the local deaf community were killed in the country's deadliest mass shooting. Maine's deaf community, described as close-knit, mourns the loss of their loved ones. Read more ⮕

Ongoing Ground Activity Reported in Northern GazaReports indicate ongoing ground activity in the northern Gaza Strip as tensions continue to escalate in the region. Read more ⮕

Israel Launches Ground Invasion into Gaza StripIsrael has initiated a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that it will be a long and difficult operation. The incursion follows a major Israeli airstrike campaign that has killed thousands in the Hamas-run territory. The telecommunications shutdown in Gaza has halted the delivery of humanitarian aid and deprived people of life-saving information. Read more ⮕

Autoworkers reach deal with Ford, Toyota recalls Highlanders, communication blackout in GazaAutoworkers reach a deal with Ford, Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders, communication blackout in Gaza amid war, cancellation of Christmas market, Kevin Hearn's performances, Italian woman sues to have sons removed, disappointment for a man in London, Ont. Read more ⮕