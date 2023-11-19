Ottawa-based Writer Amy Lea's Novel to be Published by Mindy Kaling's Amazon Book Imprint

HEAD TOPICS

Ottawa-based writer Amy Lea's novel, inspired by 13 Going on 30, has been chosen by Mindy Kaling's Amazon book imprint for publication. Amazon Studios will also be optioning the rights for a potential streaming adaptation. Lea, who works as a bureaucrat, expressed her excitement and surprise upon receiving the news.

Inspired by 13 Going on 30, Woke Up Like This has all the charming qualities that have landed 32-year-old Lea’s novels on bestseller lists. Ottawa-based writer Amy Lea was on vacation in Italy when she received a game-changing email. The novelist—who’s known for her #BookTok-loved romcoms, including her debut,, to a publisher, but she didn’t know how those attempts would go.

But after a long day walking around stunning Lake Como, an exhausted Lea arrived back at her hotel to good news: Mindy Kaling’s Amazon book imprint, which is dedicated to highlighting books written by and for diverse women, wanted to publish the book—and Amazon Studios would be optioning the rights for a potential streaming adaptation. “I pretty much fainted,” says Lea, who also works nine-to-five as a bureaucrat. “When I got the email, I screamed. I was like, ‘What is going on?!’ It was such a happy surprise.”has all the charming qualities that have landed 32-year-old Lea’s novels (her debut was published in 2022) on bestseller lists in th

